Aiken woman charged with violently assaulting child

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken woman has been charged with violently assaulting a juvenile late last month.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety reports 33-year-old Keida Googe punched a child multiple times in the face and banged the victim’s head against a concrete ground.

Video footage reportedly shows Googe putting the child in a choke hold, an incident report states. The incident reportedly occurred on Aldrich Street in Aiken.

An incident report states the altercation was sparked by an argument between the two.

Googe was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where she was charged with cruelty to children.

