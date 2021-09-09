Robber strikes gas station that was site of recent shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded this morning to a robbery at the same Augusta gas station that was the site of a shooting two weeks ago.

At least seven Richmond County patrol vehicles were on the scene around 8 a.m. at the RaceWay station along Washington Road at Stevens Creek Road.

Officers surrounded the station as they looked for a suspect after the robbery that was reported just before 7:30 a.m. A police dog could be seen searching the area and an officer was blocking the entrance of the station at 3021 Washington Road.

The search was ongoing as 8:55 a.m., and drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

Deputies were on the lookout for the suspect in nearby Columbia County, as well.

The station is the same one where an argument in the parking lot on Aug. 26 escalated and gunfire broke out .

A bystander was struck in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of a BP station across the street and a male victim who was shot while being driven away. The second victim arrived in a personal vehicle and was dropped off at a hospital.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Karim “Trey” Bland. Authorities issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for him.

The 44-year-old is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He’s known to drive a gold Chevrolet Malibu with black rims or a black Nissan Altima.

He was armed with a semi-automatic firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

He’s known to frequent the motels on Washington Road, and Richmond County jail records don’t indicate that he’s been arrested.

