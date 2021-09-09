Advertisement

Rebuilding Bowl: Rookie coaches debut in Falcons vs. Eagles

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Call this the Rebuilding Bowl. When the Atlanta Falcons open the season Sunday hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be a matchup of rookie coaches leading the two worst teams in the NFC from a year ago.

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith takes over in Atlanta. Last season, the Falcons finished 4-12 under an interim coach after firing Dan Quinn five games into the season.

The Eagles took a similar path on the heels of a 4-11-1 debacle. They dumped Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and handed Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni his first head coaching job.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
The first employees are welcomed at the Amazon fulfillment center in Appling on Sept. 8, 2021.
1st employees welcomed at new Amazon center in Appling
From left: Nathaniel David and his wife, LaShawna
Renters accused of murdering their landlord in Swainsboro

Latest News

No. 2 Georgia hosts UAB in home opener after beating Clemson
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the...
No. 6 Clemson looks to rebound against SC State
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Darnold faces his replacement Wilson when Panthers host Jets
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) tries to avoid a tag as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob...
Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 8-5 win over Nationals