Photo shows sweet moment of S.C. officer and woman celebrating 90th birthday

An officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department spoke with a woman celebrating her 90th...
An officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department spoke with a woman celebrating her 90th birthday.((Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook))
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Myrtle Beach officer was commended for taking time to chat with a woman celebrating her 90th birthday.

The photo was shared on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page last week. It captured the moment a traffic officer identified as traffic officer PFC. James stopped by and chatted with a woman who turned 90-years-old.

James was commended by his police department for being “First in Service” for taking the time to speak with the woman on her birthday.

