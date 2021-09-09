Advertisement

No. 6 Clemson looks to rebound against SC State

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the...
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the Clemson Tigers and Boston College Eagles on October 31, 2020: at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. (Photo by David Grooms)(David Grooms | David Grooms)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 6 Clemson looks to get its offense cranked up when it plays its opening home game against South Carolina State of the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia in a high profile opener where new quarterback starter D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and threw a pick six. It was the first game for Clemson since past passer Trevor Lawrence became the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick.

The Tigers should get their attack in order. They have won all four games against the Bulldogs by a combined score of 238-20.

