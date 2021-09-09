Advertisement

No. 2 Georgia hosts UAB in home opener after beating Clemson

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 2 Georgia is hosting UAB in its home opener after a huge win over Clemson to start the season.

The 10-3 triumph pushed the Bulldogs up three spots in this week’s AP poll. Only defending national champion Alabama is ahead of Georgia in the rankings.

Despite a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, this will mark the first full-capacity game at Sanford Stadium since the 2019 season.

UAB opened the season with a 31-0 rout of FCS school Jacksonville State. The Blazers are facing Georgia for the first time since 2006.

