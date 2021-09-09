How rural school districts plan to spend newly awarded $10k grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of our rural school districts are $10,000 richer thanks to a grant the Georgia Foundation for Public Education. It’s the group’s fourth round of funds for rural education. We met up with Burke and Emanuel Counties to find out how they plan to use the money.

“I was just so excited because I could see all of the things I could do with the kids to make this program better,” said Latonya Calhoun.

Calhoun is a media specialist at Burke County Middle School. She applied for the grant to go towards her reading program called “Calhouligan Nation.” She says this year is important to get students back in the library after the pandemic affected that last year.

“I want them to have that experience of grabbing a book, holding it, sitting down in a space that’s safe where they can themselves and get to read that hard copy of a book,” she said.

She’s created a nine-week reading program that will encourage students to read various books, create podcasts discussing what they’ve read, and participate in a reading bowl competition.

“For our first nine weeks if you just ready any book, you will come to a Halloween celebration, so those funds will help with the incentives for the kids to get them to want to read,” she said.

Calhoun says this grant allows her to make a difference in students’ lives.

“I want the students to have that love of reading and the ability to escape whatever present situation that they’re in,” she said.

Over in Emanuel County, they’re using the grant to purchase 30 virtual reality goggles for K through fifth-grade students.

“We just thought this would empower our students and really increase their student engagement here in the classroom and hopefully open their eyes and curiosity to what all of the world has,” said Jessica Hirst, school to career coordinator, Emanuel County Schools.

She says students will be able to explore different places, look at cells, or even planets with the goggles.

“With our K-5 students I think that will really help kind of bridge that gap when they get into high school thinking of different careers and pathways they’re interested in,” she said.

Georgia Foundation for Public Education awarded a total of $115,000 which provided 12 grants to Georgia schools and districts.

