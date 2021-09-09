Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold front moves through today bringing risk for showers and storms, but nicer weather by Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch our latest Facebook Live:

Tropical Storm Mindy is heading towards North Florida and South Georgia. Tropical air will be moving into the region from this system, but whatever comes of Mindy looks to stay mostly south of the CSRA since a cold front will be moving south of the area by tonight. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph tonight. Low temperatures early today will stay in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will be moving through our region today, which will bring us the chance for scattered showers and storms during the day. Winds will be starting out of the southwest early then turn out of the northwest later in the day between 5-10 mph. Rain chances are possible at any point during the day, but they look to be going down as we head towards sunset. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After the cold front moves through late today we’ll stay dry with lower humidity Friday into the weekend. Low temperatures will be down in the low to mid 60s early Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Friday with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning is looking relatively cool with lows down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies again Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around Sunday with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoons highs near 90. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

