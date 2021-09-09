Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tropical Storm Mindy is heading offshore of the Carolinas this afternoon. A cold front will be moving south of the area tonight. Ahead of the front we will keep the chance for isolated showers through around sunset. Looking dry overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Drier air moving in behind the front will drop overnight lows to the mid and low 60s by early Friday morning.

We’ll stay dry with lower humidity Friday into the weekend behind the cold front as high pressure settles into the region. Mostly sunny skies expected Friday with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Staying dry for high school football games with game temps in the 70s and light northeast winds.

Saturday morning is looking relatively cool with lows down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies again Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around Sunday with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoons highs near 90. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures stick around Monday and Tuesday next week. Mornings lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. We will notice a little more humidity in the air again Monday into Tuesday.

Slightly better rain chances are expected by the middle of next week as moisture builds across the region. Keep it here for updates.

