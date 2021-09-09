Advertisement

Community mourns loss of Williston-Elko High science teacher

Linda Alsept
Linda Alsept(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Williston community is mourning a beloved high school science teacher who died this week.

Linda Alsept died Wednesday after teaching in Williston School District 29 for more than 25 years, the district announced.

She taught chemistry, physics and physical science at Williston-Elko High School.

“Mrs. Alsept touched the lives of many scholars, parents, and staff. Her reach went well beyond the walls of her classroom, serving as an extracurricular Drama instructor for 25 years, where she directed and orchestrated sold-out and stellar performances year after year,” the district posted on Facebook.

The district counseling staff as well as mental health counselors, will be available. Anyone who needs them is urged to call 803-266-3110.

“The W5D29 Board of Trustees, Administration, Faculty and Staff offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the Alsept family,” the district said.

