Breaking down DHEC’S new quarantine guidelines for S.C. schools

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina schools leaders say their hands are tied when it comes to COVID that’s because state law does not allow for schools to require masks and it limits virtual learning. In their board meeting Wednesday night school leaders in Aiken County said they were waiting for new guidance from DHEC. Well that advice came Thursday.

The new DHEC guidelines are 33 pages long. They cover everything from exposure and quarantining to getting tested and going virtual. And the option to go virtual has been a struggle for South Carolina schools because of the statewide mandate requiring schools to be open five days a week fully functioning, but now these guidelines offer some relief.

SEE DHEC’S GUIDANCE FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

There are a few scenarios for close contact...

Scenario one: The positive student is wearing a mask. When students are three feet apart and masked, no one has to isolated. But if that same person wearing a mask came closer than three feet they do have to quarantine, any other unmasked student within six feet also quarantines.

(WRDW)

(WRDW)

Scenario two: The positive student is not masked so anyone within six feet mask or not has to quarantine because the positive student did not have a mask on.

(WRDW)

Scenario three: The teacher is positive and any student within six feet of the teacher must quarantine.

(WRDW)

So, how long should you be quarantining?

It all depends on your symptoms. And you should wait five days to get tested.

If you have no symptoms and test negative after seven days you can go back to school wearing a mask while still monitoring symptoms.

7 days (WRDW)

If you have no symptoms for ten days, you can go back to school with a mask while still monitoring symptoms.

(WRDW)

If you have symptoms quarantine the full two weeks and get tested.

(WRDW)

And what happens if too many students are quarantined?

Now schools can go virtual in four of the following scenarios:

They don’t have enough staff to operate.

If 30 percent or more of students are out quarantining.

If at least 5 percent of students are positive.

If local health officials recommend it.

Once virtual the schools should stay virtual for a week or two and then reevaluate. But kids need to be in the classroom and leaders say it’s up to you.

“Get vaccinated. If you’re eligible to be vaccinated, wear a mask, encourage your children to wear a mask, again. We can’t require it but we can strongly encourage it, we’re gonna continue to do that,” said King Laurence, Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent.

We reached out to Aiken County to see if any of the five schools with current quarantine numbers over 30 percent are looking to go virtual. They’re looking into that for us.

AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOL’S UPDATED COVID NUMBERS:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.