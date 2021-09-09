Advertisement

Woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning investigation

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities have charged a woman in connection with a double drowning at Clarks Hill Lake back in April.

The GBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shontover Kirkland, 32 , of Augusta earlier today and charged her with one count of reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the drowning deaths of Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr.

Earlier reports state Wilson fell into the water off a boat on April 25. Kirk jumped in to save him. Neither resurfaced, leading to a nearly week-long search that concluded with both bodies being discovered in the lake on May 1.

MORE | How families are finding closure after boaters died at Clarks Hill Lake

GBI officials were made aware of a video that circulated social media shortly after the incident that shows someone being pushed off the boat. The GBI’s investigation took the video into account but also witness testimonies and evidence gathered from the investigation.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the GBI at 706-595-2575. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

