Atlanta mall to require youths to be accompanied after 3 p.m.

ATLANTA - A popular Atlanta shopping mall plans to start requiring visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or another adult who’s 21 or over after 3 p.m. each day.

According to a news release Wednesday from Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, the new “youth supervision policy” for Lenox Square will enter into effect Sept. 21.

Proof of age may be required and anyone who doesn’t have acceptable identification or who fails to comply with the new policy will be asked to leave the mall.

Police have said two teenagers shot and critically injured a security guard after mall hours while trying to rob him June 13. And on Aug. 16, a man told police he’d been shot near a parking garage at the mall.

Here are the rules:

Guests under age 18 are required to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult, age 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m.

Unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.

Acceptable proof of age may be required for the youth or adult. Individuals who lack acceptable identification, or do not abide by the shopping center’s Youth Supervision Policy will be asked to leave the property.

Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth. Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property.

One adult may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youths must remain with the adult at all times.

Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youths they accompany.

Store employees under 18 may continue to work within their store during youth supervision policy hours but must adhere to the policy if their work shift ends during policy hours.

