Crash kills 1 as car slams into big-rig in Allendale County
KLINE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after a car crashed head-on into a big rig early Thursday in Allendale County.
The crash happened at 4:10 a.m. on U.S. 278 near Miller Creek Road just south of the town of Kline, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart on U.S. 278 crossed the center line and slammed head-on into an eastbound 2006 Freightliner big-rig, according to the patrol.
The driver of the Dart was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene, according to the patrol.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
It wasn’t the only accident in the region on Thursday morning involving a truck.
At 4:19 a.m., a semi hit an abandoned car on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 20 in Aiken County near Edgefield Highway. The semi left the roadway and rolled over. One person was injured in that crash.
Also in the past few days:
- One person died after a car crash Monday night three miles north of Holly Hill in Orangeburg County. The patrol says a 2015 Toyota Corolla was heading south on Toney Bay Road when it left the road and hit a culvert near Jacques Lane.
- Early Monday, a 29-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident near Sardis, Ga. Burke County Coroner Val Prescott said Keyaundrya Gillette was killed in the crash that happened around 2 a.m. on State Highway 24. One vehicle was involved in the crash, but additional details weren’t available.
- A crash Sunday near Santee in Orangeburg County killed one person and injured two on State Highway 6 near State Highway 310. A 2003 Toyota sedan traveling west on S.C. 6 crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the sedan died.
- On Friday, an Augusta couple was killed in a crash in Richmond County, Ga., when their pickup pulled in front of a semi at Deans Bridge and Bath-Edie roads between Blythe and Hephzibah, Ga. Betty Golden, 82, and her husband, Jamie Golden, 83, were exiting the AM/PM gas station in their pickup and drove into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer, according to authorities.
