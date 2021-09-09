Advertisement

Crash kills 1 as car slams into big-rig in Allendale County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
KLINE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after a car crashed head-on into a big rig early Thursday in Allendale County.

The crash happened at 4:10 a.m. on U.S. 278 near Miller Creek Road just south of the town of Kline, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

MORE | New span to open on Deans Bridge Road

The crash happened when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart on U.S. 278 crossed the center line and slammed head-on into an eastbound 2006 Freightliner big-rig, according to the patrol.

The driver of the Dart was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene, according to the patrol.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

It wasn’t the only accident in the region on Thursday morning involving a truck.

At 4:19 a.m., a semi hit an abandoned car on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 20 in Aiken County near Edgefield Highway. The semi left the roadway and rolled over. One person was injured in that crash.

Also in the past few days:

