Aiken Oktoberfest canceled, but these other events aren’t

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the current surge in coronavirus cases, the Aiken Downtown Development Association decided to cancel this year’s Oktoberfest, the group announced Thursday.

“We went back and forth on what the right decision was as an organization,” the association announced. “We finally landed on protecting our volunteers and the people that support downtown.”

But several other local events are still planned in coming weeks. Here’s a look at some of them:

Aiken’s Makin’ is returning this weekend

AIKEN, S.C. - Aiken’s Makin’ is making a comeback.

The arts and crafts festival was called off last year because of the pandemic, but it’ll be back this weekend for its 45th year.

It’s happening this Friday and Saturday.

Shopping will begin at 9 a.m. both days.

If you’re looking for it on your GPS, use the city of Aiken visitor center.

You can park on the side streets surrounding the event including the Aiken Public Library.

Oliver Hardy Festival making a comeback

HARLEM, Ga. - After an absence due to the pandemic, the beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will return to Harlem this year.

The Laurel and Hardy Museum announced that the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

There will be a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts and other activities at the event in the hometown of Oliver Hardy, one-half of the famed duo Laurel and Hardy in the early days of film. Visitors can also go to the museum and see the Laurel and Hardy memorabilia displays as well as learn about the history of Harlem.

Local businesses will be open, as well.

The festival is traditionally held on the first Saturday of October, usually drawing about 30,000 people to the community of about 3,500.

Last year’s event had to be canceled as the nation got accustomed to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit union to host free showing of ‘Aladdin’

EVANS, Ga. - Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming movie night on the evening of Sept. 18 at Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

The family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community.

To show appreciation, Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to ForcesUnited, a local nonprofit that connects service members, veterans and their families with programs and resources.

The film will be “Aladdin,” and there will be activities such as balloon artists, games for kids and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and you may also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7:50 p.m.

Local Girl Scouts planning S’morevivor this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is inviting the community to join them at S’morevivor, a 5K trail run and team challenge event and more.

Including a tribute to military and first responders and the unveiling of a new peace pole, a silent auction, food trucks and other fun activities, it will take place Sept. 11.

The event, sponsored by Cabela’s, will be held at Girl Scout Camp Tanglewood, 4687 Columbia Road, with the 5K run beginning at 7:30 a.m., the tribute and peace pole unveiling ceremony at 9 a.m. and the Team Challenge beginning at 9:30 a.m. The team challenge will have participants tackling outdoor activities throughout the 15 stations set up at camp, including canoeing, archery, knot tying and s’more making.

The Rotary Club of Augusta West will unveil a new peace pole in honor of International World Peace Day held each year on Sept. 21.

All events are open to the public. Registration can be completed online at http://smorevivor.itsyourrace.com until Sept. 9. In-person registration will be at Camp Tanglewood on Sept. 10 from 3:30-7 p.m. and the morning of the event.

Touch-a-Truck for kids to take place in October

AIKEN, S.C. - The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 19th annual Touch-a-Truck event on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event is an informal chance for children to climb, sit and explore various vehicles at the Odell Weeks Center soccer field, 1700 Whiskey Road.

For a sensory-friendly experience, visit from 9-10 a.m., when there will be limited sounds and lights.

A variety of vehicles will be available for children to enjoy this year, as well as horses from the Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit.

Families can enjoy a ride on the trackless train before grabbing a snack or treat from food trucks.

Safe Kids Aiken County will offer car-seat checkups and a distracted driving simulation.

Holiday ice skating scheduled in Evans

EVANS, Ga. - Evans On Ice, in partnership with Columbia County Parks, Recreation and Events, is announcing dates for the 2021-2022 ice skating season.

Residents of the CSRA will once again have the opportunity to experience skating on real ice at Evans Towne Center Park from Nov. 17 to Jan. 3.

The 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19.

Evans On Ice plans to closely monitor the COVID situation and the impact it is having. Safety will be a priority. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the rink area and organizers will follow local and CDC recommendations to keep staff and patrons safe.

As in years past, the ice-skating rink will be the focal point.

The Sparkle Express holiday train will operate on the weekends, and there will be a fire pit for marshmallow roasting. Hot cocoa and basic concessions will also be available. Food trucks will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings.

‘Nutcracker’ coming to Columbia County Performing Arts Center

EVANS, Ga. - The Augusta Ballet is bringing its full length “Nutcracker” to the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Augusta Ballet, the performing company of the Columbia County Ballet, will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be a special presentation offered for schools that morning.

The ballet has scheduled auditions for Sept. 18 at its studios in Martinez.

This is a new outreach to the community that will give young dancers and actors an opportunity to join in this holiday favorite on stage with the performing company.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005B228F88492C.

