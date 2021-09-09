Advertisement

Accident with 18-wheeler shuts down Interstate 20 in Aiken

News 12 in on the scene of an accident with injuries involving an 18-wheeler.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident with multiple cars and an 18-wheeler has caused lanes of Interstate 20 to shut down temporarily.

Aiken County dispatch says the call came in at 4:19 a.m. for an accident with injuries involving an 18-wheeler with confirmed rollover. It happened on I-20 eastbound, near mile marker 19. That is just after the exit for Edgefield Highway.

Aiken County deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.

Motorists should take an alternate route if possible.

We had a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

