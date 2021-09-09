Advertisement

53-year-old woman shot, stabbed to death in Swainsboro

Swainsboro crime
Swainsboro crime(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was shot and stabbed to death Wednesday in Swainsboro, the police chief confirmed.

The 53-year-old woman was killed between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Randy Ellison.

The body wasn’t found until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The slaying took place at 309 Modoc Road, according to the chief.

Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said she was identified as Conney Faye Mercer-Webb, 53, of Swainsboro.

The coroner said she wasn’t a resident of the address where her body was found but was a landlord.

He said her body would be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an examination on Friday.

The police chief indicated that people had been apprehended in connection with the case and said he’d be releasing more information soon.

“Information continues to come in,” he told News 12 shortly after noon.

The GBI is assisting with processing the crime scene, the agency said.

