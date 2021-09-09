Advertisement

2 new ‘murder hornet’ sightings in Washington state

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed...
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.(Source: Washington State Dept. of Agriculture/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - So-called “murder hornets” are trying to make a comeback in Washington state.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.

That’s the same area where nests were destroyed in 2020 and earlier this year.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world.

They earned their nickname “murder hornets” because they enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill honey bees by decapitating them. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours.

Though they tend to not target humans, the hornets will attack if they feel threatened, agriculture department experts said.

They have a longer stinger than a honey bee, as well as venom that’s more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly.

The hornets have been invasive to the U.S. since 2019.

The state’s agriculture department is working with federal partners to prevent them from establishing in the U.S.

The experts said it’s important to report any sightings.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
The first employees are welcomed at the Amazon fulfillment center in Appling on Sept. 8, 2021.
1st employees welcomed at new Amazon center in Appling
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient...
Security guard charged with sexual assault of child during medical transport in N.C.
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Dozens of Westerners board commercial flight from Kabul
This RaceWay was the site of a robbery on Sept. 9, 2021.
Robber strikes gas station that was site of recent shooting
RaceWay
Officers investigate robbery at Augusta gas station