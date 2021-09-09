Advertisement

18-wheeler tanker truck catches fire on I-20 bridge at state line

By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Smoke is billowing into the air as responders are rushing to an 18-wheeler tanker truck on fire on the Georgia side of the I-20 bridge after a two vehicle collision.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames but the fire is currently under control.

Details are limited but police are directing traffic off I-20 heading into South Carolina. I-20 Eastbound is closed down. RCSO is blocking the eastbound ramp from Riverwatch Parkway onto I-20. Expect heavy traffic as drivers detour to avoid the back-up for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

