18-wheeler tanker truck catches fire on I-20 bridge at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Smoke is billowing into the air as responders are rushing to an 18-wheeler tanker truck on fire on the Georgia side of the I-20 bridge after a two vehicle collision.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames but the fire is currently under control.

Details are limited but police are directing traffic off I-20 heading into South Carolina. I-20 Eastbound is closed down. RCSO is blocking the eastbound ramp from Riverwatch Parkway onto I-20. Expect heavy traffic as drivers detour to avoid the back-up for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

As you can see, both cars were engulfed in flames, but the fire is currently under control.@GDOTEastTraffic will provide updates on when the lanes will reopen, but that isn’t expected for several hours.@WRDW_WAGT @WJBF @WFXGFOX54 @AUG_Chronicle @CityofAugusta pic.twitter.com/OcoHDQofdC — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) September 10, 2021

(WRDW)

(WRDW)

(Augusta Fire)

Check back with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.