18-wheeler catches fire on I-20 bridge at state line

By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Smoke is billowing into the air as responders are rushing to an 18-wheeler tanker truck on fire on the Georgia side of the I-20 bridge.

Details are limited but police are directing traffic off I-20 heading into South Carolina. I-20 Eastbound is closed down. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

It’s currently unclear what cause the big rig to catch on fire but the incident which is sending clouds of smoke into the air near the middle of the bridge.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

