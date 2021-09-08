Advertisement

University Hospital opens COVID antibody therapy clinic

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital has opened a dedicated COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center to help people infected with coronavirus.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. Used soon after infection, they can block the coronavirus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

The new infusion center increases University’s capacity to help more patients who qualify.

MORE | Local health expert breaks down COVID vaccine misinformation

“These antibodies are currently the single most effective outpatient treatment to prevent severe disease and hospitalization from COVID,” the hospital said.

Infusions are available by physician’s referral only and for COVID-positive patients at high risk for severe disease who are older than 18, weigh more than 88 pounds and have had COVID symptoms for less than 10 days (preferably less than five). Those at risk for severe disease include patients with hypertension, diabetes, lung or cardiovascular disease, pregnancy, immunosuppression, sickle cell disease or obesity. Meanwhile, Augusta University Health’s infusion center is going strong several months after opening.

It’s giving 18 to 20 doses a day at its clinic, which is open seven days a week and looking to expand.

Local doctors say the therapy is one of the only things working to help people who are already infected.

“It is extremely important that we’re using this because I think it’s one of the few things that’s keeping patients out of the hospitals,” AU Health’s Dr. Jose Vazquez told News 12 recently.

“I would say the most important part to this is that’s what’s going to save a lot of lives,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business
Aiken County Public Schools
2 Aiken County students died from COVID, coroner confirms
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Bomb Squad called to Fort Gordon
Alaysia Scott
Runaway teen believed to be in Augusta area
This was the first person to get a vaccination incentive card on Sept. 8 during a clinic at the...
Crowds line up to get $100 vaccination incentive in Augusta
Schools
COVID updates: Where the situation stands in local school districts