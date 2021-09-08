Truck gets stuck on Grovetown tracks that are set for 3-day closure

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A semi truck on Wednesday morning was blocking the railroad crossing at Katherine Street and Wrightsboro Road — a crossing the city said will coincidentally be closed for the next three days for maintenance.

The city said crews are working to remove the stuck truck.

For that reason as well as CSX’s three-day closure of the tracks, drivers are urged to use Old Wrightsboro Road as a detour or continue on Wrightsboro Road and turn onto Robinson Avenue.

