Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Saluda County, officials say

Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook
Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook (Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A traffic stop in Saluda County resulted in the arrests of three people on drug-related charges and led to a large drug seizure, officials say.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Harmon, William Beasley, and Brittney Cook were arrested after a traffic stop in the Ward area of the county.

Officials say their charges include trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

All three are currently on probation for offenses related to selling illegal drugs, officials say.

“Drugs are destroying our communities and they are the leading factor in many other crimes. This is the result of the Sheriff’s Office’s proactive approach to law enforcement and I am very proud of the work hard and dedication of the men and women of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Josh Price.

Harmon, Beasley, and Cook were taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.

