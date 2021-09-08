Advertisement

These local school districts are paying staff to get vaccinated

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale County School District is stepping up efforts to get employees vaccinated against coronavirus.

The district is offering them a $300 incentive if they get the shots.

Vaccinated students will get a $25 gift card.

Toward that end, the district will host a vaccination clinic from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Allendale-Fairfax High School gym.

MORE | Local health expert breaks down COVID vaccine misinformation

The event is open to all staff, students and community members seeking a first dose of the vaccine. Participants who received a first dose on Aug. 20 will be able to get a second dose at the clinic.

Students 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult to be vaccinated.

The clinic is sponsored by the Medical University of South Carolina.

The district — which is currently offering instruction virtually due to a spike in COVID cases — isn’t the first in the region to offer an incentive.

Across the river in Georgia, the Jefferson County School System is using its share of federal pandemic aid to encourage employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The district will offer a $500 incentive for faculty and staff members to get vaccinated.

The district spends at least that much money on a substitute teacher pf school bus driver when an employee is out for quarantine.

On Wednesday, the city of Augusta is launching its vaccine incentive program.

Community members who get fully vaccinated will be eligible for a $100 gift card.

The city is hosting a vaccination clinic will from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the May Park Community Center, 622 Fourth St.

MORE | Nearly 22% of Aiken County students quarantined, latest stats show

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business
Aiken County Public Schools
2 Aiken County students died from COVID, coroner confirms
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher

Latest News

Empty school bus
Nearly 22% of Aiken County students quarantined
Aiken County Board of Education meeting, Sept. 8, 2021
Aiken County school board holds COVID meeting after recent deaths
More and more businesses -- especially bars, restaurants and concert venues in our region are...
How to get your $100 vaccination incentive today in Augusta
nurse
Local nurse manager encourages community to get vaccinated