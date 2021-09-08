These local school districts are paying staff to get vaccinated

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale County School District is stepping up efforts to get employees vaccinated against coronavirus.

The district is offering them a $300 incentive if they get the shots.

Vaccinated students will get a $25 gift card.

Toward that end, the district will host a vaccination clinic from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Allendale-Fairfax High School gym.

The event is open to all staff, students and community members seeking a first dose of the vaccine. Participants who received a first dose on Aug. 20 will be able to get a second dose at the clinic.

Students 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult to be vaccinated.

The clinic is sponsored by the Medical University of South Carolina.

The district — which is currently offering instruction virtually due to a spike in COVID cases — isn’t the first in the region to offer an incentive.

Across the river in Georgia, the Jefferson County School System is using its share of federal pandemic aid to encourage employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The district will offer a $500 incentive for faculty and staff members to get vaccinated.

The district spends at least that much money on a substitute teacher pf school bus driver when an employee is out for quarantine.

On Wednesday, the city of Augusta is launching its vaccine incentive program.

Community members who get fully vaccinated will be eligible for a $100 gift card.

The city is hosting a vaccination clinic will from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the May Park Community Center, 622 Fourth St.

