Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

Maxlin Dewayne Rolland
Maxlin Dewayne Rolland(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident.

Maxlin Dewayne Rolland, 27, is sought on charges including aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him.

He is previously known to be in the area of the 2000 block of Walden Drive, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

