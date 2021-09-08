Advertisement

State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
By Patrick Phillips and Adam Mintzer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of a Lowcountry attorney who was wounded two months after his wife and son were killed in Colleton County.

An order filed by the state’s high court on Wednesday states Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in South Carolina “is suspended until further order” of the court.

The suspension comes just days after Murdaugh announced he resigned from his Hampton County law firm and was entering rehab.

Murdaugh was grazed in the head in a shooting along a rural road in Hampton County Saturday. He then released a statement after the shooting:

The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.

The Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick law firm said Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52; and their son, Paul, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in the rural Islandton community of Colleton County in June.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating both the double slaying and the weekend shooting incident.

No arrests have been made in either case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

