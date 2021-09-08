S.C. health agency weighs in on when schools should go virtual

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued new guidance Wednesday on when schools should go virtual as a result of COVID-19 cases.

Shutting down campuses is one of the last tools for South Carolina school districts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, since state law prohibits them from imposing mask requirements.

As of Wednesday, there were 5,865 school cases of coronavirus, about 30% of the number of cases seen during all of the last school year, officials with the health agency said Wednesday afternoon during an update on the COVID situation.

On the issue of when it’s time for a school district to go virtual due to COVID cases, DHEC officials offered four criteria:

If the school can’t continue with current staffing.

If there are 30% or more absences because of cases and quarantines.

If positive case rates are 5% or more.

Based on guidance from local health officials.

The DHEC officials said they may issue school mask requirements based on location, with the intent to protect students, but the order couldn’t be enforced due to the stipulation in the state budget banning mask mandates.

Experts are hearing concerns from districts about high numbers of cases among students and school employees about the high number of quarantines. Districts are also asking for more information on COVID testing and shortened quarantine options.

SEE DHEC GUIDANCE FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

Among the other news out of the update session Wednesday:

Experts hope that in the fall, the Pfizer COVID vaccine will get emergency authorization for use on kids under 12. For babies under 6 months, approval is possible by next summer.

Both the flu shot and COVID vaccine can be given in the same visit, experts believe.

DHEC is not aware of any shortages of COVID tests. Increased demand hasn’t affected the result time window. If you don’t receive your results in 72 hours, call 888-697-9004 or email acc-testing-customerservice@dhec.sc.gov to get your results.

Experts are still tracking coronavirus mutations of concern, but haven’t seen any new ones recently. Mu is not a variant of concern yet. Variants of concern means it has data to show that it’s more dangerous than the current version.

Experts strongly encourage those who are under quarantine for COVID exposure to remain in quarantine during the time frame, not just for school. The more people who are potentially infected are around others, the more cases we’ll see.

