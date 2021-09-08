Advertisement

Runaway teen believed to be in Augusta area

Alaysia Scott
Alaysia Scott(WRDW)
Sep. 8, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who they believe ran away from Hampton, GA last month.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says 16-year-old Alaysia Scott ran away from her Hampton home on Aug.18 and is believed to have traveled to the Augusta area.

Scott is considered a habitual runaway.

She is is described as a black female who is about 5 feet 0 inches tall and 110 pounds. She frequents Washington Road area and downtown Augusta.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services at (706)821-1048.

