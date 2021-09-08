Advertisement

Richmond County Bomb Squad called to Fort Gordon

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to Fort Gordon this afternoon.

Details are limited but the Sheriff’s Office confirms they were called at 12:36 p.m. due to a suspicious package found on Fort Gordon.

Authorities are currently on scene.

Traffic is being diverted from Gate 1, on Jimmie Dyess Parkway, is being diverted to Gate 2 and 5 as authorities respond to the scene.

News 12 is working to get more details.

