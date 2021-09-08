Advertisement

QB Sims’ status uncertain as Georgia Tech tries to regroup

Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A stunning season-opening loss to Northern Illinois has third-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins forced to defend the state of his rebuilding process.

Collins is 6-16 in his third season in Atlanta. Now Collins has a new injury concern at quarterback. Jeff Sims suffered an apparent left arm injury in the 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois. His arm was in a sling as he watched the second half. Saturday’s visit from FCS state rival Kennesaw State was expected to generate momentum for Georgia Tech’s ACC opener at No. 6 Clemson on Sept. 18.

Now no one dares to look past Kennesaw State.

