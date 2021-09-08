Nearly 22% of Aiken County students quarantined, latest stats show

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The latest statistics on COVID-19 cases in Aiken County schools show nearly 22 percent of the student population is quarantined.

That’s up from 17 percent last week.

The figures show 350 students, 1.52 percent, are currently positive for coronavirus, as are 29 employees, 0.86 percent.

Nearly all Aiken County schools are reporting some level of COVID infection among students. At the top are some of the high schools, with 41 positive students at Midland Valley High and 40 at South Aiken High.

Some other high schools are among the bottom, with Ridge Spring-Monetta, Silver Bluff and Wagener-Salley high schools reporting five or fewer positive students.

In the middle are North Augusta High with 15 and Aiken High with 21.

In many cases, schools with higher numbers also have higher quarantine levels.

But not always.

At Aiken Intermediate School, 63 percent of the student population is in quarantine, with 11 positive students.

Also in that category is New Ellenton Middle School, where 56 percent of the student population is in quarantine, with 16 positive students.

AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOLS’ LATEST COVID NUMBERS:

Tuesday’s release of the statistics came on the same day as an Aiken County school board meeting focusing on the pandemic’s impact on the district .

Aiken County Public Schools lost two students last week to COVID: Emily Brosnahan from Aiken High School and Ethan Blue from North Augusta Elementary School.

The district is weighing its options to fight the spread of coronavirus in its schools, where masks cannot be mandated under state law.

In contrast to Aiken County’s 21.99 percent of students in quarantine, Richmond County, where masks have been required since the start of the school year, has only 3 percent of students in quarantine . The districts are similar in size, with 22,956 students in Aiken County, compared to 29,093 in Richmond County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.