Advertisement

Grand jury declines to indict local teen for killing abusive father

(WTOC)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A Columbia County grand jury voted not to prosecute an Appling teenager charged with killing his father last year.

The 15-year-old was charged with shooting his father, 66-year-old Wesley Gales, in the head on the night of Oct. 28, 2020. The teen reportedly told authorities he shot his father because he was fed up with his mother being abused.

Today, the grand jury issued a “no bill,” Columbia County District Attorney Bobby Christine confirmed.

The night of the incident, Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to 3353 Gales Road, in reference to a “CPR in progress.”

When authorities arrived, they found Gales on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies found Gale’s wife and his 15-year-old son at the scene as well.

While being interviewed, the son admitted shooting his father with a .22-caliber Marlin semiautomatic rifle. He reportedly told deputies the murder was brought on by his father constantly abusing his mother.

Incident reports over the past several years -- going back to 2011 -- show the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had been called to the Gales’ residence many times for what the reports call “family trouble.”

MORE | Slain Appling dad was charged with domestic violence, cruelty

Many of the incidents, according to the reports, started as arguments but ended with physical violence and law enforcement being called to calm the dispute.

In the most recent incident, sheriff’s records show the father had been arrested and booked into Columbia County jail on March 11 on charges of battery/family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Wesley Jordan Gales' booking photo and the sheriff's report on the incident that led to his...
Wesley Jordan Gales' booking photo and the sheriff's report on the incident that led to his arrest.(WRDW)

After his arrest, the 15-year-old bonded out under a signature bond -- a type of bond that only requires a signature and agreement that he will not leave the area.

This afternoon’s decision by the grand jury means prosecution in the case will not move forward.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Aiken County Public Schools
2 Aiken County students died from COVID, coroner confirms
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Saluda County, officials say
Hospital generic
COVID updates: Georgia sets new high for hospitalizations
FLU SHOT
Flu season concerns
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license