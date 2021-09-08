Advertisement

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho
Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence and said he exhibited “poor judgement” operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol.

Few released a statement Tuesday night apologizing for the “hurt caused to those most important to me - my family, my players, and my program.” Few was stopped Monday evening by Coeur d’Alene police after someone reported that he was driving erratically and speeding. A police report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests.

The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) tries to avoid a tag as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob...
Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 8-5 win over Nationals
Many questions for Kirby Smart at Media Days, pt. 2
College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
QB Sims’ status uncertain as Georgia Tech tries to regroup
Kevin Harris runs the football against Vanderbilt
South Carolina tailback Harris returns after back surgery