First employees welcomed at new Amazon center in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a band playing out front, the first employees were welcomed this morning at the new Amazon center in Appling.

Wednesday was the first day of training, essentially a soft opening.

There will be an official ribbon-cutting in coming days.

The Lakeside High School Band was playing music to welcome the employees. The band was given a $500 check.

The center is one of two the online retail giant is opening in Appling.

A fulfillment center promises 800 jobs and significant growth for the area. In recent months, the company has been posting job openings and the area has still been bustling with construction and bulldozers.

In the same business park near Interstate 20 and Appling Harlem Road, the company is also opening a 278,000-square-foot sorting center that will employ hundreds of full-time and part-time employees.

Sorting centers sort Amazon packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $3.2 billion in Georgia, including its local operations infrastructure and compensation to thousands of employees in the state.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.