‘Everything’s in bloom’: Neighbors plan for growth near Amazon Centers

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amazon welcomes employees into their newest building as the Lakeside High School Band performed for those new hires. Wednesday was their first day of training and we’re told there will be an official ribbon-cutting soon.

But growth can mean growing pains and many who live nearby are not used to the traffic volume. We spoke to families impacted by the changes and what plans there are to accommodate the thousands of cars the area sees every day.

Before the rise of online shopping and long before same-day delivery, the McCalls planted roots in their little slice of heaven.

“This was a quiet, nice country place. No one bothered you. I mean, not as much traffic,” said Elaine McCall, a woman who lives near the Amazon Center.

An avid gardener over the years as her seeds grew.

“Hummingbird vines they multiply,” she said.

And do did the traffic.

The buzz of her hummingbirds drowned out by the zoom of cars. One car this past June wound up in their foundation.

“It was scarier to them,” she said.

But everyone made it out alright.

“You can replace a home, but you can not replace a human being,” she said.

And with Amazon as her new neighbor, GDOT is working to add two roundabouts down the road.

“People need to learn to slow down,” she said. “There’s others living on here coming out. You’ve got to be concerned about the other person. Not just yourself.”

The traffic there has nearly doubled in the past decade. With about 4,500 cars coming through a day according to May 2021 data from GDOT.

It’s a different world, a different neighborhood, and a different street from 20 years ago.

But for the McCalls, “Any change that comes in, is different, but there’s a reason for it. Maybe we just don’t understand it at this time, but we may later,” she said.

The changes are just different seeds planted.

“Everything’s in bloom,” she said.

Growth for the area and maybe some different roots to plant.

If you’re interested in working for Amazon you can apply at Amazon.jobs.

The first employees are welcomed at the Amazon fulfillment center in Appling on Sept. 8, 2021. (WRDW)

