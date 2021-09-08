Advertisement

Discount tickets now on sale for South Carolina State Fair

Discount admission and ride tickets are available now through October 12.
Discount admission and ride tickets are available now through October 12.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission and ride tickets for the 2021 South Carolina State Fair are now on sale and will be available through October 12.

“Buying in advance is a great way to save time and skip the box office lines,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith.

Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at participating Circle K locations.

“We hope everyone will take advantage of these discounts and join us this October as we celebrate our 152nd SC State Fair together,” said Smith.

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33 -$38 during the fair).

The 2021 S.C. State Fair will return in-person Wednesday, October 13 through Sunday, October 24 for 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, entertainment and the free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair.”

