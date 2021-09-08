Advertisement

Deputies tase naked man they say attacked patrol car in Augusta

Josian Lugo Rodriguez
Josian Lugo Rodriguez(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect attacked a patrol car and had to be tasered after a deputy apparently interrupted his roadside romantic encounter, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

It all began just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday when a deputy was on the way to an unrelated call.

While driving past the intersection of Heather Drive and Summit Place, the deputy noticed a man later identified as Josian Lugo Rodriguez, 27, with a woman on the side of the road “performing what appeared to be sexual acts while Rodriguez was yelling,” according to a deputy’s report.

The deputy made a U-turn.

At that point, Rodriguez charged the patrol car and began beating on my driver’s side window and door several times, leaving visible dents, according to the deputy.

MORE | Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

The deputy put the vehicle in drive to get some distance between Rodriguez and the car, then called for assistance while Rodriguez fled into the woods.

Three additional officers arrived, and they could hear Rodriguez yelling in the woods, according to the deputy’s report.

“When I attempted to make contact with Rodriguez again, Rodriguez then fled through the woods running through yards completely nude yelling “(expletive), I got ya!” according to the deputy.

After a short foot pursuit through yards and woods, a deputy was able to deploy his county-issued taser and with the help of another deputy took Rodriguez into custody at 3408 Heather Drive, according to authorities.

Rodriguez was being held Wednesday in Richmond County jail on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, interference with government property, kidnapping and aggravated sodomy, according to jail records.

