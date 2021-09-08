Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Showers and storms remaining possible through Thursday. Lower humidity and drier by Friday | Tracking Invest 91-L
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The stalled boundary will linger through the day today which will provide decent rain chances again across the CSRA, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s but the humidity will make it feel slightly warmer. Severe weather looks unlikely, but summer storms can always pack a punch with intense rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph.

Invest 91-L in the Gulf of Mexico could develop into our next named tropical system. The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days. We’ll notice stickier conditions and a few showers could be possible from the system, but whatever comes of the invest it looks to stay mostly south of the CSRA. Cold front will be moving through our region Thursday so any shower activity will most likely be from the front. The timing of the front should also keep Invest 91-L south of the region.

After the cold front moves through late Thursday we’ll stay dry with lower humidity Friday into the weekend with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Morning lows will be getting back down in the mid 60s.

