Crowds line up to get $100 vaccination incentive in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday launched the city of Augusta’s $100 COVID-19 vaccination incentive program.

People showed up at the May Park Community Center for the clinic that in the afternoon, lining up outside the building.

Approved recently by city officials and funded through $1.5 million in federal pandemic aid, the incentive program offers city residents a $100 gift card of they’ll get fully vaccinated.

City leaders hope the incentive will help the city reach its goal of having at least 10,000 residents fully vaccinated.

It’s part of the city’s partnership with the Richmond County Health Department to raise the vaccination rate locally.

MORE | Local health expert breaks down COVID vaccine misinformation

The department launched the program at its vaccination clinic, 2420 Windsor Spring Road, as well as the May Park Community Center, 622 Fourth St., where a clinic was planned from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment at ecphd.com/schedule-online for faster service.

Residents becoming fully vaccinated at the department’s sites on and after Sept. 8 will receive the $100 incentive card on the same day of their second shot.

The crowds came out to get vaccinated on Sept. 8, 2021, at the May Park Community Center in...
The crowds came out to get vaccinated on Sept. 8, 2021, at the May Park Community Center in Augusta.(WRDW)

Residents who became fully vaccinated between Aug. 19 and Sept. 7 through the department, including its mobile units, can pick up their cards beginning Sept. 13 at 2420 Windsor Spring Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People are fully vaccinated if they get two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not available through the department.

Cards won’t be distributed to people getting their second dose from another provider or to people getting a booster shot.

Cards will be distributed until they run out.

MORE | Some local school districts are paying staff to get vaccinated.

