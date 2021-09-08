Advertisement

AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is “just so further ahead” than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll. Georgia received the other four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth.

Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.

