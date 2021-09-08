Alvin Mason speaks on newly appointed position filling Sias’ commission seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a new but familiar District 4 commissioner. Just in the last few hours city leaders voted to appoint Alvin Mason to the seat. He’ll be replacing recently suspended Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Mason says he is more than ready to hop back into his old District 4 seat. He says his main priority is transparency.

With Sias out a not-so-new commissioner is taking his place.

“Our community is hurting over the events of the day. And so, I’m charged to step up if you will and kind of come up off the bench if need be to help our community out,” said Mason.

Today Augusta Commissioners voted to appoint former District 4 Commissioner Alvin Mason as the temporary replacement for Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“With the elections looming, the last elections, Sammie Sias going off taking a lot of experience with him, I think we need to bring someone who has that type of experience,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, District 5.

Mason served two terms as commissioner before running for mayor against Hardie Davis in 2014.

“I have that experience from previous to show exactly the type of leadership that you’re gonna get with Alvin Mason,” said Mason.

Mason also came under the spotlight in 2011 after he was accused of grabbing his wife by the throat and pushing her against the wall. She later dropped the charges and Mason told us the situation was “Regrettable.”

The only other name thrown out during today’s meeting was Betty Reece. But it was Mason who secured six votes. And just minutes later he was sworn in. With the commission full again District 4 has a new voice.

“I have been their voice for so long, even without being in this seat,” he said.

Mason will hold Sias’ seat until the end of his suspension or until the next commissioner is elected.

