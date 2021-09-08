Advertisement

Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 8-5 win over Nationals

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) tries to avoid a tag as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) tries to avoid a tag as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings pursues him in a rundown along the third base line during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5.

Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, but the Nationals scratched back to score four runs in the top of the seventh against Tyler Matzek on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Yadiel Hernandez’s eighth homer, a three-run shot. Albies’ 28th homer, which sailed into the seats in left-center, made it 7-5. Duvall, the NL RBIs leader with 97, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first inning with his 32nd homer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business

Latest News

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho
Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho
Many questions for Kirby Smart at Media Days, pt. 2
College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
QB Sims’ status uncertain as Georgia Tech tries to regroup
Kevin Harris runs the football against Vanderbilt
South Carolina tailback Harris returns after back surgery