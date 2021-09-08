Aiken man sentenced to 32 years in federal prison for operating meth ring

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man was sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for operating a meth ring while incarcerated in Georgia.

Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart stated today that Eddie Brockington, 31, was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

Evidence presented in court established that the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of co-defendants Eddie Brockington, a Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, and Kenneth Evans, a South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate.

Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Brockington and Evans. Agents learned that Brockington used contraband cellphones, Facebook Messenger and other social media posting to have his co-defendants purchase, transport, and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin.

Brockington was responsible for distributing more than 223 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3.5 kilograms of heroin throughout South Carolina while incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections. The drugs were primarily sourced from Atlanta and were transported into South Carolina by various members of his organization and then sold to customers.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Brockington to 32 years of incarceration, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Brockington will begin serving his federal sentence while also serving a state sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections for trafficking methamphetamine.

Brockington is the eleventh defendant in the federal case to be sentenced to federal prison. Two additional defendants’ charges are still pending.

