Aiken County School Board holds special COVID meeting as cases rise

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As 22 percent of all Aiken County students are quarantining, which is up 5 percent from last week, it’s a different picture for schools with mask requirements. In Richmond County 3 percent of students are quarantining as of August 27. Aiken County School Board called a special COVID meeting Tuesday night.

There is still no mask mandate because of South Carolina state law. The district feels like their hands are tied.

‘Make masks mandatory! Make masks mandatory!’ The cries come as Aiken County deals with the loss of two students from COVID in one week.

“It’s infuriating,” said Angela Briatico.

Since Briatico found out about an Aiken County student dying on Friday she doesn’t feel comfortable sending her unvaccinated 11-year-old to school anymore.

“We do not feel that the school is capable of protecting him,” she said.

“Our hands are tied,” said

The school board held a special called meeting just to talk about the district’s COVID situation but never once mentioned the two students who died.

“We can’t require it, but we can strongly encourage it, and we’re gonna continue to do that,” said King Laurence, Aiken County Superintendent.

With 22 percent of the school district in quarantine right now Aiken County’s Superintendent says they can’t mandate masks because of South Carolina state law they can only encourage them.

“I think that that’s an excellent way to prevent the spread of the disease, I also have been very clear that people should be vaccinated,”

Briatico is not sure if she will send her child back to school yet. She wants the legislature to allow the school district to make its own rules and so does the Aiken County School Board. Every board member signed off on a resolution to ask state lawmakers to allow district’s to make their own mask rules.

“I think we all collectively want the same thing, we want our children to be able to attend school, and to be safe,” said

The superintendent says he expects new quarantine guidance from DHEC as soon as tomorrow. That would shorten the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days if the student agrees to come back to school wearing a mask.

