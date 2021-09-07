WATCH: Update on Atlanta 18-year-old crushed by elevator

ATLANTA (WGCL) - An 18-year-old student-athlete was trapped and crushed when an elevator in an Atlanta apartment building fell , taking him down with it.

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died last Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student housing building in Atlanta. The football player was a student at Champion Prep Academy, a program that bridges the gap between high school and college for athletes hoping for scholarships.

