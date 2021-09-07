Advertisement

U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

(AP Graphics)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed the death of a recruit on Tuesday at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

USMC says the recruit had been a member of the Third Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment.

The death is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service. USMC says the recruit’s identity will be released 24 hours after family is notified.

In June, 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit Pfc. Dalton Beals died during the final test of training known as “The Crucible.”

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business
Aiken County Public Schools
2 Aiken County students died from COVID, coroner confirms
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher
car
Couple feels violated after losing car in Evans theft spree

Latest News

ABOE
Aiken County School Board holds COVID meeting following recent deaths
Aiken County School Board meeting
Aiken County School Board Meeting
Aiken meeting
Aiken County Board of Education moment of silence 9-8
nurse
Local nurse manager encourages community to get vaccinated
nurse
Nurse manager encourages vaccinations