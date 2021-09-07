Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans family remembers 4-year-old
‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Georgia 4-year-old mourned
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh to enter rehab, resign from law firm after weekend shooting
A pickup is mangled at the scene of a crash that left a male driver dead and a woman injured...
Officials identify couple killed in crash near Hephzibah
These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two,...
Thieves ransack 8 unlocked cars, steal 2 in Evans neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel said this tour was a different experience knowing he was...
WATCH: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
Shawn Shamar Neal, Jr. and Jahden Lewis
Aiken County teens face sexual assault charges after underage drinking
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion