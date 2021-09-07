These art exhibits, performances are coming to the CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Etherredge Center for the Fine & Performing Arts welcomes audiences for the 2021-2022 cultural series.

The season begins on Sept. 18 with a performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

The fun continues on Dec. 10 when the Swingin’ Medallions perform to ring in the holiday season. As a part of the University of South Carolina Aiken’s 60th anniversary celebration, audiences have the option of buying a ticket for the show only, or they can purchase a dine and dance ticket and enjoy a catered meal and cash bar at the UofSC Aiken Convocation Center.

Next, on Feb. 7, the American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company will perform.

On Feb. 19, the Etherredge Center and partners at the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture will present Mike Wiley’s one-person show, “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till.” Prior to the evening’s performance, there were be an educational outreach at CAHAAC at 11 a.m.

Finally, on April 29, Branford Marsalis makes his long-awaited appearance on the Etherredge Center stage with the Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo Duo.

To order season or individual performance tickets, call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305 or order online at usca.edu/etherredge-center.

‘Nutcracker’ coming to Columbia County Performing Arts Center

EVANS, Ga. - The Augusta Ballet is bringing its full length “Nutcracker” to the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Augusta Ballet, the performing company of the Columbia County Ballet, will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be a special presentation offered for schools that morning.

The ballet has scheduled auditions for Sept. 18 at its studios in Martinez.

This is a new outreach to the community that will give young dancers and actors an opportunity to join in this holiday favorite on stage with the performing company.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005B228F88492C.

Exhibits bring menagerie, SRS photos to Aiken art gallery

AIKEN, S.C. - From Sept. 9 through Oct. 15, the Aiken Center for the Arts will be filled with a mix of colorful characters that spark the imagination and entertain audiences of all ages.

“Bird Bear Frog Dog” features the signature character-based artwork of Columbia artist Marius Valdes. Created with playful simplicity, these loveable animals pop off the canvas and invite the viewer into an imaginary universe. Also featured will be digital illustrations from Valdes’ new children’s book, “Bird Break.”

The goal of “Bird Break” is to open dialogue between children and their parents or teachers about introversion.

"Sunrise at Phinizy Swamp" by Jeff Coughlin is part of the SRS employees' exhibit. (WRDW)

Also opening at the center in the Brooks Gallery and on display through Oct. 15 is “Snap SRS,” an exhibit of photos from Savannah River Site employees.

All site personnel had the opportunity to submit their original artwork and this summer, 330 entries were submitted. The submissions were reviewed anonymously and 36 images were selected for display in prominent locations across SRS after going on display in the Brooks Gallery.

The opening reception for both exhibits will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.

New exhibit coming to Morris Museum of Art

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A master of atmosphere, mood, and light, famed Charleston artist Linda Fantuzzo is represented by more than 20 paintings drawn from her most recent body of work in a new exhibit, “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra.”

It will be on view at the Morris Museum of Art from Sept. 25 through Dec. 12.

"Millay's Gate" by Linda Fantuzzo (WRDW)

The landscape and interior paintings and drawings in this exhibit are rendered with a quiet, abstracted simplicity. The inclusion of stairs, ladders, windows, and doors suggests an unseen yet palpable human presence. The title Penumbra, a term that means “a space of partial illumination,” references light’s transitions. In these works, Fantuzzo connects the literal transitions of light to the metaphorical transitions and impermanence of the human experience.

A native of Endicott, N.Y., Fantuzzo began painting at age 12 . She studied painting and graphics at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia from 1968 to 1973 before moving to Charleston, where she set up a studio in 1974. She was influenced to do so by fellow graduate student Manning Williams, a native Charlestonian who was already an established artist there, and his wife, journalist Barbara S. Williams.

