Richmond County Schools closed for deep cleaning: ‘We’re taking every precaution’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inside Richmond County Schools Tuesday the district did some deep cleaning. Students are learning from home through Wednesday while crews clean, disinfect, and restock things like masks, soap, and hand sanitizer. We spoke to the district about this approach to try and get ahead of the curve and they say this type of closure could be used after future holidays.

On a typical day following a long weekend, a silent school is pretty much unheard of. But even in Richmond County where school is closed the hum of people at work radiates through the halls. And while people are hard at work there many parents and students are having to work from home.

“Instantly, I panicked, because after the last year’s shut down, there seemed to be so much more support,” said Michaela Shively, grandma of a Richmond County student.

Missing support like flexible daycares and childcare programs. The Boys and Girls Club previously hosted a camp for families who couldn’t stay home. This go around they say they’re closed for sanitizing too. But Richmond County says this is their way to get ahead of the curve hopefully preventing an unplanned closure.

“It gives parents the confidence to know we’re taking every precaution that we can, and we’re using every approved method to keep these buildings clean and sanitized,” said Benton Starks, Richmond County Schools Senior Director for Facility Services.

Staff is working to clean and sanitize buildings all across Richmond County. They’re going to be spraying down touch surfaces like door handles and really anything the kids and staff are going to be around and touching throughout the day.

“It’s a disinfectant that has a mild odor, it has no dyes in it, people can tolerate it very well,” said Starks. “And then we have a solution that our specialized team used, which is a salt, electrolyzed system that we use as a backup.”

The district says they’re reviewing the calendar to see about possibly doing this type of closure after other holidays.

“If this pandemic, or this COVID — there’s another variant, and another variant, and another variant on top of that, what are they doing to do to ensure our kids are going to get the education that they need and deserve?” said Shively.

Though for now no other calendar changes just yet. And students will be back in their clean desks as usual by the end of the week.

The district tells us whether students were given virtual instruction or paper packets came down to each individual school and if the school has one laptop for every one student. They tell us they should have a laptop in the hands of every student in the district by December.

