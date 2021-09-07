Advertisement

One dead in fatal crash in Orangeburg County

A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle.
A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle.(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a car crash Monday night.

Highway patrol responded to a fatal crash three miles north of Holly Hill for a crash that happened at around 9:51 p.m. Monday.

Highway patrol says a 2015 Toyota Carola was heading south on Toney Bay Road when the driver ran off the road near Jacques Lane. The driver was the only occupant of the car, but troopers say they first ran off the road to the right before over-correcting and running off the road to the left.

The car then went into a culvert on the left side of the road where the car overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and Tidwell says they were ejected from the car.

Highway patrol says the driver was transported to a Prisma Health hospital, but they died from their wounds.

